Lyft and Moneyish teamed up to uncover the watering holes Americans frequent

Some drinking holes get major buzz.

The good ‘ol days of Cheers are long gone. The reason? The traditional neighborhood bar is dying. More than 600 bars close across America each month (though, admittedly about 330 open too), according to data from Nielsen. “Neighborhood bars, once an urban institution, are disappearing at a blinding rate across the U.S.,” the research institution concludes.

One big reason: “America’s seemingly insatiable appetite for establishments that also serve food in addition to alcoholic beverages,” Nielsen explains. “In addition, the rise of new casual dining options serving alcohol—such as fast ‘casual’ food restaurants, brewpubs, as well as in-store dining and drinking options in grocery stores—are also likely contributing to the decline.”

The rise of the brewpub — and the bar that also serves plenty of food — is evident in new data that ride-sharing company Lyft ran for Moneyish, looking at the most popular watering holes in major cities across America. Lyft looked at the bars it’s customers were mostly likely to ask for rides to and from. Here’s what they found.

Atlanta: Ormsby’s

Austin: Cheer Up Charlie’s

Baltimore: Max’s Taphouse

Boston: Harpoon Brewery and Beer Hall

Chicago: Chicago Athletic Association Hotel

Dallas-Fort Worth: The Rustic

Denver: Viewhouse Eatery, Bar & Rooftop

Detroit: HopCat Royal Oak

Houston: Axelrad Beer Garden

Los Angeles: The Abbey

Miami: Wood Tavern

Nashville: Kung Fu Saloon

Hoboken, NJ: 1 Republik

New Orleans: Pat O’Brien’s

New York: House of Yes

Orlando: The Beacham

Philadelphia: Woody’s

Pittsburgh: Tequila Cowboy

Phoenix: El Hefe (Scottsdale)

Portland: White Owl Social Club

Salt Lake City: Gracie’s

San Francisco: Zeitgeist

Seattle: Fremont Brewing

St. Louis: Mollys in Soulard

Washington, DC: Nellie’s Sports Bar

Plenty of bars on this list — including Ormsby’s in Atlanta and The Rustic in Dallas — play up their food as much as they do their beer. Others are brewpubs and proud of it, touting their extensive list beers brewed on-site (Fremont Brewing in Seattle even boasts a tagline of “because beer matters.”)

Bottoms up, America.

