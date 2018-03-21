(monkeybusinessimages)

Tech companies dominate LinkedIn’s newly released Top Companies list

Amazon is a prime spot to land a job.

LinkedIn released its 2018 Top Companies list on Tuesday, naming the top places Americans want to work. Amazon earned the No. 1 spot, followed by Google parent Alphabet, Facebook, Salesforce and Tesla.

Also read: How Amazon may soon make you more productive at the office

LinkedIn’s findings, based on the actions and behaviors of the site’s more than 546 million users, analyzed data from January 2017 to January 2018 on criteria like job demand, engagement with the company, interest in its employees and employee retention. The analysis only considered companies with at least 500 staffers.

What made these companies so attractive? Among the benefits was healthcare: Amazon (No. 1) and JP Morgan Chase & Co. (No. 18) are working with Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway to develop a new healthcare company that will seek to reduce costs and improve coverage. Apple, which ranked sixth, is working on primary care clinics for its workers, according to a CNBC report.

Also read: The No. 1 company in America for pay and benefits is…

These companies have also invested in initiatives to boost diversity within their ranks. Salesforce (No. 4) was recently named the top tech company for both men and women by career site Indeed.com, and has reportedly spent $3 million to eliminate much of its wage gap.

In 2014, tech company Oracle (No. 9) built a free charter high school on its campus in Redwood City, Calif., to promote STEM-based education for workers of diverse backgrounds. Cloud content management firm Box (No. 44) did away with its four-year degree requirements, hiring candidates based on their skill sets instead.

Also read: This female-friendly company is the no. 1 place to work if you’re in the tech industry

What’s more, many of these companies have invested in career advancement opportunities. Workers at Amazon consistently indicated their satisfaction with “the ability to work on industry-leading projects,” LinkedIn wrote. Meanwhile, social media firm HootSuite (No. 3) runs a “stretch program” that lets workers spend one day a week moonlighting in a different position to get experience.

Here are the top 25 American companies to work for, per LinkedIn:

1. Amazon

2. Alphabet

3. Facebook

4. Salesforce

5. Tesla

6. Apple

7. Comcast NBCUniversal

8. The Walt Disney Company

9. Oracle

10. Netflix

11. Spotify

12. Uber

13. McKinsey & Company

14. Adobe

15. Airbnb

16. Time Warner

17. Dell Technologies

18. JPMorgan Chase & Co.

19. LVMH

20. IBM

21. Samsung

22. Deloitte

23. Verizon

24. Goldman Sachs

25. PricewaterhouseCoopers

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved