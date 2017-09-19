Six women wore this same dress to a Sydney wedding. (Debbie Speranza/Facebook)

No wonder six women – who weren’t bridesmaids – accidentally wore it to the same wedding.

No wonder women are in love with this dress.

A $128 navy and white lace pencil dress from Australian retailer Forever New broke the internet after six women wore it to the same Sydney wedding over the weekend.

“You really should start a bridal registry so that your customers can enquire whether anyone else has purchased one of your dresses for the same event,” Debbie Speranza wrote in a post to Forever New’s Facebook page on Sunday, along with a snap of the six identically-dressed women posing next to the bride. “

You really should start a bridal registry so that your customers can enquire whether anyone else has purchased one of… Posted by Debbie Speranza on Sunday, September 17, 2017

“No we are NOT the bridesmaids,” she added, “just the guests.”

Neither Speranza nor Forever Mark has responded to Moneyish’s requests for comment yet, but the post has picked up more than 44,000 reactions and more than 10,000 comments.

See also: Why there’s a 15,000-person wait list for these $145 pumps

Many commentators admitted they’ve also bought the knee-length halter dress that features a lace overlay above a shorter nude slip. In fact, one woman wrote, “I was going to buy the same dress for the same wedding.”

Stylists told Moneyish that the frock makes a popular pick because it flatters most figures.

“It’s notable how each woman who wore it looked fantastic in it. I think it’s practically the golden mean of the modern cocktail dress,” said Tom Fitzgerald, co-creator of the fashion and pop culture blog TomandLorenzo.com. “It’s lace, which is on trend since forever. The neckline is demure, and the sheerness at the hem allows for a little sexiness with coverage at the same time. It seems to hit all the marks of what the average dress buying consumer wants – and it’s affordable to boot.”

Stylist Gretta Monahan, owner of the Gretta Luxe Boutique, said that the under-$200 pricepoint also makes this an irresistible buy. “Not only can she wear this to the wedding, but she can also put a cardigan or blazer or a trench on this dress and wear it for seasons thus getting a lot of style miles for her money,” said Monahan.

But how did this happen? Celebrity stylist Philip Bloch blames the fact that we’re all recommending and sharing the same stores to each other on social media.

“The point of being able to shop online is that you’re not shopping in the same small town shop where everybody can get the same thing; we are shopping globally now,” he said. “I believe it has to be because these women are all friends and connected, told one another about the site, and they all happened to go there and get the same thing.”

It’s certainly happened before. Remember that $23 Amazon three-quarter sleeve dress – also a pencil cut – that went viral in 2015 after dozens of meteorologists across the country wore it on the air? It wasn’t just a coincidence; one weather forecaster shared it in a Facebook networking group, and soon everyone snapped it up.

And earlier this year, viewers noticed at least 40 newscasters have favored the same $20 pleated fit-and-flare dress from Amazon with scalloped sleeves.

The Forever New lace dress was still available online Tuesday. The dress doesn’t ship to the U.S. yet, but can be sent to the U.K., Hong Kong and many parts of Europe and South America.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved