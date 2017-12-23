(Chris Jackson)

These remedies could help prevent you from crash landing

Don’t let jet lag knock you out.

Take it from Queen Elizabeth, who uses a unique remedy to ward off the unpleasant side effects that come from traveling across multiple time zones. The 91-year-old monarch has traveled to almost 120 countries throughout her reign and through it all, has used a hard candy known as “barley sugar” as a cure.

According to the Telegraph, the little treat is made with cane sugar, cream of tartar, and “barley water” — the liquid left behind after boiling barley that’s sometimes used to fight indigestion. It doesn’t cost much either: you can get a 200-gram tin (slightly under half a pound) from retailer British Corner Shop for just $3.79.

The Queen’s little travel cheat has prompted other celebs to share secrets to combating jet lag, which studies show affects over 90% of those traveling over a range of time zones. Some tips are commonplace: Kathie Lee Gifford, co-host of NBC’s “Today” Show, recommends drinking a lot of water and adjusting to local time at her destination as soon as possible.

Others are more unorthodox. In a 2015 Instagram post, British actress Naomie Harris suggested walking on grass barefoot.

Here are some other tips for fighting off jet lag:

1. Shift your sleep schedule: “Start to ‘pre-shift’ if possible,” says Dr. Allison Siebern, a professor at Stanford School of Medicine’s Sleep Center. This means adjusting your sleep schedule in small increments (waking up half an hour earlier or later for a few days beforehand) to make the switch less of a shock. Try Jet Lag Rooster — a free online calculator that takes into account your travel origin and destination — which tells you when to fall asleep, what to eat, and even when to shower.

2. Get some natural light: “What naturally turns your brain on is exposure to light,” says Dr. Steven Feinsilver, director of the Center for Sleep Medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York. “If you want to get on local time… get up in the morning, go out, and get exposed to light.”

3. Change your eating schedule: “Eat at the local time,” suggests Dr. Feinsilver. “When everyone’s having breakfast, have breakfast,” to help adjust to the local environment.

4. Try melatonin: The sleep-regulating hormone melatonin can be boosted through over-the-counter supplements. But take them sparsely — Dr. Siebern says that pills that have about one-tenth the strength of the standard dosage (3 to 5 milligrams) are sufficient.

5. Avoid alcohol: Skip the in-flight bloody Mary. “Alcohol causes very abnormal sleep… It also brings out snoring and sleep apnea,” warns Dr. Siebern.

