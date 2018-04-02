(Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Women in large public companies make 14% less than male coworkers on average

Women across the pond want to get paid.

U.K. women lawmakers on Monday launched a #PayMeToo movement, an effort to close the gender pay gap as companies’ mandatory deadline to report pay data draws closer. A website for the cross-party campaign, led by Labour MP Stella Creasy and first reported by the Guardian, offers action items for addressing pay equality and solicits responses to a gender pay gap survey.

“If we are serious about tackling the gender pay gap then we have to do more than publish data — we have to show we’re watching what happens next,” the member of Parliament told the Guardian.

The #PayMeToo website urges women to talk to coworkers about what they make; join a union; inquire about their employers’ plans to combat the gender pay gap; and start a women’s network to discuss the issue, if they don’t have one. The anonymous survey, meanwhile, is designed to “help inform our debates on parliament about how to address these issues.”

The push for pay equality came days after public-sector entities with 250 or more employees attempted to meet a Friday deadline to disclose their gender pay gaps. They revealed that women made 14% less than male coworkers on average, and nearly nine in 10 public bodies paid women less than they paid men. Data from private-sector companies with 250-plus employees are due by midnight Wednesday.

“Women are already telling us that they are being told not to ask difficult questions about this for fear of affecting their careers, and we want to be clear that trying to silence employees isn’t the right response,” Creasy said. “Every woman has her own story of experiencing pay discrimination in their careers, including me — now they need to know they have MPs ready to listen to them and act.”

Glaring pay gaps in the U.K. have prompted high-profile resignations. Former BBC China editor Carrie Gracie, for instance, announced earlier this year that she had vacated her position after learning she made 50% less than her male colleagues — condemning the organization’s “secretive and illegal” pay culture in an open letter to her audience.

The U.K.’s gender wage gap in April 2017 for full-time workers’ median hourly earnings was 9.1%, down from 9.4% in 2016, per the Office of National Statistics. While estimates of the United States’ pay gap are the subject of debate, an oft-cited figure shows full-time working women make around 80 cents on a man’s dollar.

