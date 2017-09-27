The ride hailing app has a new feature that lets drivers tell passengers when they have an “attitude”

Uber is honking back at rude riders.

The on-demand car service app has added a feature that allows drivers to explain exactly why certain passengers scored a low rating, The Verge reports.

Think twice before you take your sweet time getting into the car, decide to have a loud private phone conversation in the backseat or possibly get sick from a night of partying. Drivers can now choose from a preselected list of reasons to explain why they rated a passenger as less than five stars — perfect for when confronting a rider in real life isn’t quite enough satisfaction.

The update will ask drivers “what went wrong” if they select a four-star rating or less. The list of unsatisfactory reasons include: “wait time,” “patience,” “number of riders,” “wanted new route,” “attitude” or other. If a rider gets the same tag twice within 30 days, a notification will show up the next time they open the Uber app to scold them about how their behavior is affecting their rating.

Bad Uber etiquette causes drivers much stress, the company says, particularly during UberPool — the ride sharing option with a cheaper fare than Uber X — when multiple riders are in the car. Drivers have always been able to rate their passengers, but now they can leave critical feedback.

The Uber update comes at a time when the company faces some bad reviews itself. There have been ongoing reports about hostility toward its female employees, a toxic work environment and programs to evade the authorities when operating in unauthorized areas. The company’s new CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, issued a public apology for Uber’s mishaps after London officials decided not to renew the company’s license to operate in the city.

In addition to giving passenger’s feedback on their ratings, the app is also testing out ways to improve UberPool rides. It’s testing options to make routes more direct with “20 percent fewer turns,” and riders will be asked to walk to the nearest corner or intersection for a more direct pickup, Uber says. Dropoff procedure will be the same as well.

Only 15% of Americans have ever used Uber. And frequent users spend 1.3% of their income on it, or around $95 per month.

