The PayPal-owned app will let users shop at 2 million retailers like Target and Walmart

Here’s another way to pay without cash or credit cards.

Venmo, the money-transferring app owned by PayPal since 2013, announced Tuesday it will let users pay with the mobile app at more than 2 million US retailers.

Venmo users will now be able to use their app balance and linked credit cards and bank accounts to shop on mobile sites at all retailers that accept PayPal payments including Walmart, Target, Lululemon, Forever 21 and Foot Locker. With the new service, PayPal will start charging merchants fees for processing the Venmo payments, the company said.

SEE ASLO: Why is Venmo testing a plastic debit card?

The new retail feature has been in the works since last year as a way to extend the millennial-driven, emoji-filled user base from just money transfers to a broader payment system catering to a larger demographic.

“We think social commerce scales into every age range, and we want to offer it to everyone,” Ben Mills, Venmo’s head of product, said in a statement.

SEE ALSO: People exchanged $17.6 billion on Venmo last year, because emoji

“Our vision for Venmo is to not only be the go-to app for payments between friends, but also a ubiquitous digital wallet that helps consumers spend wherever and however they want to pay, regardless of device,” he added.

Retail items bought using Venmo will be covered by its purchase protection system so customers can get refunds if they do not receive a product or if they’re not satisfied with the purchase, PayPal said.

Venmo processed $8 billion in payments this year, and in the next few months, users will for the first time be able to transfer money instantly from the app to their bank accounts at an added price of $0.25 per transfer.

The change could also make mobile shopping easier, allowing consumers to purchase on the spot without reaching for a credit card and typing in the number and billing information each time.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved