(iStock)

The women-friendly dating app is using geo-targetting technology and swipes for Bumble Bizz

In business as in love, Bumble wants women to make the first move.

The location-based networking app has made quite the splash since it debuted almost three years ago as a sort of anti-Tinder. Created by Whitney Wolfe, a Tinder co-founder, Bumble was crafted so that while both men and women could use the app, only females can initiate conversation. Giving women more choice over who they talk to was meant to encourage better behavior on the app, designed as a tonic to the sexual harassment that has plagued platforms like Tinder and OkCupid.

Now Bumble is getting into the commercial networking game with Bumble Bizz. The new feature,accessed via the same app, allows users to connect with potential mentors and business partners who are geographically nearby via a simple swipe. Among the functions Bizz offers include the ability to upload a resumé onto the app, as well as create a LinkedIn-esque headline summary of their professional achievements. The company is also encouraging Bumblers to share fun accents to their professional lives, such as photos of their #workspace.

Bizz joins Bumble BFF, which allows users to search for platonic connections via the same technology that drives the dating app. Some good news for those who are happily single, coupled or not looking for friends: you don’t need to set up accounts for BFF or Honey—Bumble’s dating component—in order to use Bizz. The company counts over 21 million registered users overall.

Also read: #Girlboss Sophia Amoruso tells Moneyish about a time she got sexually harassed

Why is Bumble getting into the professional networking game? It says it hopes to combat harassment in the digital workplace. For example, a California-based top executive at SunTrust Banks was hit by a sexual harassment lawsuit this past summer which alleged that he sent a woman unsolicited graphic images over LinkedIn.

“We designed Bumble to be a platform that encourages positive, impactful interactions in love, friendship, and now business,” the company says. “By empowering women to make the first move in Bumble Bizz, we expect to see the same positive behavior and low abuse rates we’ve seen on our other platforms.”

Also read: LinkedIn’s new Tinder-style mentor service lets you swipe right for professional help

Still, while business-focused networks websites like LinkedIn aren’t absent of sexual harassment, empirical evidence suggests female users there aren’t afflicted at nearly the same rate as those on dating-oriented platforms.

However, adding a professional function to Bumble is a savvy business move. A LinkedIn Premium account, which gives you features like the ability to directly message other users, costs anything from $25 to $100 a month. By contrast, a Tinder Plus subscription costs between $3 to $35. No wonder Microsoft last year purchased LinkedIn for a cool $26 billion, while Tinder’s parent IAC has a relatively small market capitalization of $9.3 billion. (IAC reportedly tried to purchase Bumble earlier this year for $450 million.)

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved