When they go low, you should go high.

Donald Trump took over the news cycle again this morning with an explosive tweet claiming that “Morning Joe” co-anchor Mika Brzezinski had a facelift around the turn of the year that she bled profusely from. The world’s most powerful man also jabbed at the morning political talk show (“poorly rated”) and called her fiance and fellow host, former GOP congressman Joe Scarborough, “Psycho Joe.” (Trump was inaccurate: like many news outlets, “Morning Joe” has seen its ratings spike under the Trump presidency. Photos of Brzezinski taken at the time Trump claimed to have seen her bleeding do not reflect the president’s claim.)

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

POTUS was obviously mad at the MSNBC show, which used to have him as a guest but has been highly critical of his administration. Nonetheless, the backlash to Trump’s remarks was swift: Republicans like House Speaker Paul Ryan, Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina called the president out. “It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job,” an MSNBC spokesperson said in an email.

This has to stop – we all have a job – 3 branches of gov’t and media. We don’t have to get along, but we must show respect and civility. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) June 29, 2017

The president’s comments however, will not be unfamiliar to people who’ve had colleagues jab at their appearance or inquire if they’ve had work done. “I spent a majority of my career in finance and saw and dealt with [similar remarks about appearance] a lot,” says career coach Katie Bennett, who recommends trying to discern if your co-workers are being nasty, oblivious or trying to offer a compliment.

For the record, this is a picture of @MorningMika at Mar-a-Lago at the time Trump is claiming she was "bleeding badly." pic.twitter.com/NJgioOD3Va — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 29, 2017

If it’s the latter, it might be OK to smile and simply say thank you, career experts say, “You’ve to decide how much you’re willing to share, if at all,” says Roy Cohen, author of “The Wall Street Professional’s Survival Guide.” “Some people don’t mind talking about the surgeries they’ve had but if you feel it doesn’t need to be disclosed, just say nothing’s happened.”

In the event you discern that the remark is malicious, it’s key to quickly call the offender out– albeit politely. “If not, it’ll happen again and again,” says Bennett, who suggests doing calmly and non-aggressively telling the person the comment was inappropriate. Cohen recommends spinning the insult into a compliment. “You can just say thanks, I’m assuming you’re saying I look great,” he says.

Usually, most people will tone it down after being called out. Sometimes they might even be aware that what they’re saying was offensive. “They might not have realized because they grew up with certain habits or it’s the way they joked while in college,” notes Bennett. That said, if the situation persists, it might then be time to escalate the situation to your HR department (or in Trump’s case, First Lady Melania Trump, who has taken on cyber bullying as a cause.)

Whatever it is, don’t stoop down to the level of the person who’s trying to bully you. “Demonstrate self respect by not stooping to their level,” says Bennett. “Be the higher person and don’t go the children’s playground route.”

