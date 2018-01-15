(Angela Weiss)

The Kardashian family scion tells fellow model Cara Delevingne about her anxiety. Here’s what to do if you’re also suffering from work stress

Sleep on this.

There’s one thing that makes supermodel and $22-million-a-year earner Kendall Jenner just like thousands of other Americans: Work leaves her suffering “debilitating anxiety.”

In an interview with fellow supermodel Cara Delevingne for the February edition of Harper’s Bazaar, Jenner, 22, confessed that she “literally [wakes] up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks.” She insinuated that anxiety could partly be attributed to being thrust into the limelight at a young age.

“If something isn’t going the way I planned, I freak out. Some days I just want to go live on a farm and not talk to anyone and just exist in the middle of nowhere.”

Jenner is hardly alone. A 2017 report from the American Institute of Stress found that 40% of workers “reported their job was very or extremely stressful.” One-fourth said it’s the no. 1 stressor in their lives.

“Along with its emotional toll, prolonged job-related stress can drastically affect your physical health,” says the American Psychological Association. “Constant preoccupation with job responsibilities often leads to erratic eating habits and not enough exercise, resulting in weight problems, high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol levels… [and] can also accelerate the onset of heart disease, including the likelihood of heart attacks.”

Everyone reacts to stress differently, says Dr. Curtis Reisinger, the chief of psychiatry at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York. However, it’s not a threat to be taken lightly: It’s “how hives occur, stomach distress, butterflies, throwing up,” and worse.

If you too are suffering from job stress that’s bubbling over into your personal life, here’s how to get it under control.

1. Use your “Do Not Disturb” setting: Reisinger says that the constant barrage of emails, texts, and phone calls many of us experience after-hours is overwhelming. So, set a regular time — perhaps 9 p.m. — to switch your mobile device onto silent mode, thereby liberating yourself from its obtrusive “dings and dangs.”

2. Minimize stress from others: “Stress is contagious,” Reisinger warns. People whose lives are in constant bedlam “can suck you in and you can become part of their story.” To combat this, quietly draw the line with friends and coworkers. For instance, “you don’t have to say, ‘I don’t want to be around you,’” Reisinger says, but instead, try: “I’ve got something that’s private to do and I’ve got to attend to it. I’ll get back to you at this time.”

Alternatively, follow the advice that one Ph.D. candidate previously gave Moneyish about dealing with overbearing colleagues: “I’m sure you’re as busy as I am, so let’s get our work done, and maybe we can chat more a little later.” She then added: “And that chat typically doesn’t happen.”

3. Go for a walk: Reisinger says that just spending a few minutes walking around your office or stepping outside for fresh air can help you escape from the minefield of stress that the workday can throw at you. “Go take a five minute break. Walk down the hall in your building [or] go out on the balcony,” and focus on something else until your body’s internal stress levels go down.

4. Get away: You might want to turn an upcoming weekend day into something of a mini vacation, Reisinger advises. Take a drive to a local spot or a recreational day trip to simulate a vacation. Or cash in on all your vacation days at once to go on a journey — research has shown that 55% of workers who return from positive vacations come back with higher levels of energy than before they left.

5. Get a better night’s sleep: If you’re experiencing degraded sleep from stress, don’t spend time in bed when you’re not sleeping. That’s tantamount to “[training] you to be awake in bed,” says Dr. Steven Feinsilver, director of the Center for Sleep Medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital.

And you need to design a bedtime ritual that can help you sleep. Feinsilver, like Reisinger, suggests banishing cell phone use at least an hour before bedtime. Instead, take a hot shower to decompress — or anything that helps you let off steam. Feinsilver has one rule you can’t violate though: “No personal electronics, no phone, no computer.”

