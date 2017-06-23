(Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Kelly Rohrbach may have alienated her co-stars. Here’s how to recover if you do the same

Filming “Baywatch” was no day at the beach.

Model-turned-actress Kelly Rohrbach, who starred as C.J. Parker in the recent Hollywood flop, apparently turned up for filming with a prima donna attitude. Page Six cites an anonymous studio source saying that there was “no love lost between her and the rest of the cast,” which included Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra. “Kelly didn’t hang out with everyone. She didn’t make any friends,” the person told the New York Post’s gossip page. “She thinks she’s a major star, and she’s just a model who dated Leo” DiCaprio. (A representative for Rohrbach didn’t immediately return a request for comment.)

You don’t have to be an oft-photographed celeb to become an outcast at work. Luckily, management experts say that there are relatively straightforward ways to turn things around.

First though, it’s important to ask if you actually want to do anything. New York career counselor Roy Cohen says that sometimes it’s “a waste of time” to worry about certain colleagues not liking you, especially if they’re just jealous. For someone like Rohrbach, who dated one of Hollywood’s biggest stars and was featured in a Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, there’s sure to be a little of that going on.

If you do feel partially at fault for animosity targeted at you, it may be smart to invite out the ringleader of your enemy club for a chat. “You say maybe I caused a misunderstanding, but this is what I’m going to do to address it,” says Debra Benton, co-author of “The Leadership Mind Switch.” “If it’s appropriate, apologize.” However, this doesn’t necessarily mean being a pushover, since things are rarely entirely your fault. “You can say you’re sorry for coming across too strong” as Rohrbach may have been, says Benton. “But you should tell them you’re always going to be strong.”

Once the social niceties are over, the hard work begins. This is especially true if you’ve been perceived as having slacked off at work: you’re now going to have to come early and stay late. “There’s always a social balance we expect,” says Benton. “You may have to overdo things for a time and volunteer for things no one wants to do. But don’t do it begrudgingly.”

Cohen for one, recommends stepping up when a colleague is out sick or in need of help. “Small gestures go a long way,” says the author of “The Wall Street Professional’s Survival Guide.” “People are going to see you as much more collaborative.”

