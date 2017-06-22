Everything's going rose gold this summer. (rasqurin/iStock)

The metallic shines on every skin tone. No wonder smartphones, jewelry, makeup and even hair dye are in the pink.

Color trends come and go, but rose gold won’t be fading anytime soon.

In fact, the warm metallic, also known as Russian gold, pink gold and red gold is shaping up to be the summer’s hottest hue.

On Thursday, bridal designer Monique Lhuillier announced her new Pottery Barn collection launching in October, which will feature bedding, tabletop and entertaining pieces dressed up with rose gold accents.

Puma, Reebok and Nike have all added rose gold to their new sneakers, and rumor has it that the Samsung S8 may come in a rose gold shade, as Apple products like the iPhone and Apple Watch do. And Kim Kardashian’s first makeup line, KKW Beauty, dropped on Wednesday with pink metallic lip glosses, as well as $50 contouring kits packaged in the popular shade. And although Sally Hansen first debuted its Miracle Gel “Terra Coppa” nail polish two years ago, one bottle of the shimmery rose color still sells every two minutes in the U.S., the Today show reported.

“This is a strangely long-lived trend,” Tom Fitzgerald, copublisher of the TomandLorenzo.com lifestyle blog with Lorenzo Marquez, told Moneyish. He noted that Pantone named rose quartz as one of its colors of the year in 2016, and Millennial Pink was taking root even before that, and its rose gold cousin has been going strong ever since.

“On a practical level, it looks good on every skin tone,” he said. “Pale people, people with dark skin, and all the shades in between – rose gold brings out the blush in any skin tone, so it’s naturally flattering.”

That may be why celebrities have dressed in rose gold on the red carpet, such as Salma Hayek wearing a rose gold wig at the Cannes Film Festival, where Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor also dazzled in a glittery rose gold Elie Saab gown with draped sleeves.

This universally flattering shade is dominating your Twitter and Instagram feeds, with women rocking coppery pink eye shadow, nail polish and hair.

The coppery color also goes in and out of vogue on watches and jewelry, and it’s become a hit with smartphones, tablets and watches. “Any sort of metallic lends itself to tech,” color expert and consultant Kate Smith told Moneyish. “And this is a fun, unisex pink.”

When the iPhone 6S came out in late 2015, for example, the rose gold version was so popular among both men and women that it was jokingly renamed “bros’ gold.”

Rose gold is also a warm, whimsical shade that is soothing in such chaotic times. “This is a more sophisticated take on pink in line with the whole unicorn trend, where people are turning toward fantasy colors, and soft, comforting colors during such a high-stress year,” said Fitzgerald. “On a psychological level, rose gold brings this luxurious sense of comfort.”

And it’s appealing because the opulence is restrained, so it’s not like you’re waving gilded accessories or makeup in someone’s face.

“If you want to wear gold, but you don’t want to look like Melania Trump, this tones it down a little bit,” added Fitzgerald. “This strikes a nice balance if you want to feel luxurious without looking too over-the-top.”

