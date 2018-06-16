(iStock)

The number of job openings hit a record high last month, according to a recent report. Plus, best practices for scoring the job you want

The future looks bright for millennial job seekers.

There were a record 6.7 million job openings at the end of last month, according to the most recent data report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In fact, more job openings now exist than there are people looking for jobs, as the ratio of unemployed people per job opening reached a historic low of 0.9 at the end of April.

The June 5 report showed that the unemployment rate decreased to 3.8% at the end of May, and the number of unemployed people declined by 772,000. It’s the perfect market for young job seekers to get a gig, especially considering that Millennials (22 and 36 in 2018) make up about 35% of the labor force, making them the largest generation in the U.S. labor force today, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data.

And they’re ready to make their move. Sixty percent of millennials say they are open to a different job opportunity, according to Gallup. And data shows that young people are aiming high: The Dow Chemical Company, aerospace tech company Northrop Grumman, Southwest Airlines, Delta, Intel and General Motors were all among the 25 top-rated workplaces by millennials, according to recent data analyzed by Indeed’s data science team.

Here are some things young people can do to take advantage this booming job market:

Find the right role

As important as it is to research your dream company, you also need to look into which positions will be the best fit. “Take the time to research what kind of roles would motivate you and make you happy to go to work every day,” Jenni Maier, editor-in-chief at the career and community platform The Muse, told Moneyish. “What kind of company culture do you thrive in? What type of manager do you work best with? What mission would inspire you — even on the hard days? Once you know the answers to these questions, make sure to get answers to those questions during the job interview.”

Let your passion shine through on social media

“Make sure that your online persona matches how you’re describing yourself in your applications,” Maier advised. “This goes beyond just cleaning up your social media profiles and into making sure that if you say you’re passionate about sales leadership in your cover letter, you’re sharing interesting sales leadership articles on LinkedIn.” And use social media to show how passionate you are about a topic. “If you’re applying to a company that’s all about helping people travel more easily, show off your love of traveling on your Instagram. Hiring managers want to hire people who are truly passionate about their mission,” she added.

Be proactive — even if you’re not looking for a job

Set up informational interviews at least once a week, even if you’re not looking for a job, said Anna Wood, founder and CEO of the feminist lifestyle platform Brains over Blonde. “The goal of an informational interview is to make a lasting impression,” Wood told Moneyish. “At the end of the conversation, tell them how helpful this was and what you learned, and say you’d love to be kept in mind for future opportunities. Also say you’d love to stay in touch, and ask if it’s OK if you follow up in a couple months about internships. This way, when an opportunity does come up, they think of you first. This is your opportunity to learn about what they’re looking for so you have a leg up in the interview process.”

Write an authentic cover letter

Avoid summaries and corporate speak, and use the cover letter to show your personality and skills, instead. “Propose a project or solution that could solve a problem my company’s facing,” said Wood. “Tell me a story. Even better, make me laugh. Illustrate your goals and help me understand why you decided to apply to my company and this specific role. Convince me you’re the perfect person for this job in ways that don’t show up in a bulleted resume.”

