There’s a new ‘miracle material’ that may stop iPhone screens from breaking. And that could be good for your love life

There are few cracks in this plan.

A researcher at Queens University — working with scientists from Stanford University, the University of California, California State University and the National Institute for Materials Science — has discovered a material that may prevent smartphones from cracking. It was created by combining semiconducting molecules C60 with layered materials like graphene and hBN, a type of boron nitride; the report notes that this combination works “because hBN provides stability, electronic compatibility and isolation charge to graphene while C60 can transform sunlight into electricity.”

“Our findings show that this new ‘miracle material’ has similar physical properties to silicon [which many smartphones are now made of] but it has improved chemical stability, lightness and flexibility, which could potentially be used in smart devices and would be much less likely to break,” says Elton Santos, one of the researchers.”The material also could mean that devices use less energy than before because of the device architecture so could have improved battery life and less electric shocks.”

There is still at least one problem that may prevent this from being used to make your smartphone: It lacks what’s called “band gap,” which is essential to turning on and off a phone. But Santos says he may have a possible solution — the addition of a something called TMDs (transition metal dichalcogenides), which could remedy this.

While you can’t get phones made using this yet — and it could take years to do that even if the kinks are worked out — you probably wish you could. A survey out earlier this year of 5,500 singles from Match.com found that 86% of women negatively judge a man who carried a smartphone with a broken screen (there was not a corresponding stat for men). And yet 15% of people say they’re walking about with a broken screen, according to a survey of 2,400 smartphone users by SquareTrade.

Even if you’re happily coupled up, a nearly unbreakable smartphone likely appeals to you. From 2007 – 2014 Americans spent more than $23 billion getting their damaged smartphones fixed, according to SquareTrade. That’s because repairs don’t come cheap. To fix a broken iPhone screen, Apple typically changes between $129 and $149, once the phone is no longer under warranty.

