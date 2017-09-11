(Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

But don’t disappear from work like Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga has had enough Applause for now.

After a past year in which she starred at the Super Bowl, starred alongside Bradley Cooper in “A Star Is Born,” filmed a Netflix documentary on her life and embarked on a 60-leg concert tour—all while dealing with chronic pain problems—Gaga is burnt out. The 31-year-old pop star told reporters at the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend, that she was planning to take a break after the Joanne World Tour concludes this December “slow down for a moment for some healing.”

“When this tour is over I will take a little downtime from myself, and then I’ll get back to doing what I love,” the “Born This Way” singer told the Associated Press. “I just am excited to spend some time reflecting on that past ten years and getting excited about what I want to create next.”

Gaga’s fans are likely to appreciate her giving them plenty of notice. Earlier this year, Justin Bieber received plenty of flake from his fans after the sudden announcement that he would be canceling remaining dates on his “Purpose” World Tour. In his initial announcement, the Canadian popstar only indicated that the gigs were being pulled because of “unforeseen circumstances,” but Bieber subsequently indicated that he would be resting, relaxing and riding bikes.

It’s no surprise that the “Sorry” singer is in need of a break: Like Gaga, the 23-year-old Grammy Award winner has been on the road for two years straight. Still, exhaustion can apply even if you’re not a Platinum-selling record artist. “Many business executives have long hours and extremely high demands from the company they work for,” says Fran Walfish, a Beverly Hills psychotherapist. “They then spend a lot of their off hours worrying about the business. That kind of worry can drain one of energy and create exhaustion.”

That said, to avoid the sort of brickbats that Bieber is getting from the Beliebers, you shouldn’t disappear suddenly if you can help it. Instead, the thing to do is to approach your manager early, explain you’re situation and why you need some time off. “Say it’s to be more productive, so that you can give your best to the team,” says careers coach Foram Sheth, co-founder at Ama la Vida Coaching. “Explain the benefit of why taking the time off now, will help save the business money later.”

Oftentimes, if your boss or colleagues are reluctant to see you go, it’s because they’re concerned about the work you’ll be absent from. That’s why it’s key to have a handover plan in place before you approach your manager. This could include details of what your upcoming deadlines are, who is covering for you, and where you plan to pick up things when you return. “This makes sure the organization isn’t left high and dry and that things will still get done,” says Sheth.

As a goodwill gesture, you may want to consider telling your team that it’s ok to contact you if an emergency crops up. But Sheth recommends detailing what exactly a crisis is, so that you won’t get disturbed on your break unnecessarily. “If the client is going to cancel a contract or they can’t move ahead on a project at all, fine,” she says. “Define what it looks like before.”

And when you’re on a break, don’t let the time go to waste. “You have to follow your intuition” as to when to return, says Walfish, author of “The Self Aware Parent.” “But if your exhaustion comes from hating your business, it’s reasonable to question if you’re in the right line of work. If your intuition is not to go back, you may want to talk to a career coach, therapist or priest.”

This story was updated on September 11 2017 with news of Lady Gaga’s plans to take a break.

