Amazon has just announced a reboot to its famed Echo speaker system, featuring the handy voice assistant code-named Alexa, and not only is it smaller and sleeker than its predecessor — but it costs $99.99 if you pre-order it now (the product officially hits the market on October 31st), down from an original price of $179.99.

What’s more, if you’d like to experience multi-room audio functionality to hear your favorite music in different parts of your home, you can purchase three Echos, and Amazon will sell them to you for the reduced price of $250 (instead of nearly $300).

The new Echo also allows free phone calls to the United States, Canada, and Mexico. You can augment this capability by purchasing an additional device, the $35 Amazon Connect, which can also dial out to 911 (and reportedly offers other features, too).

This is not the first time the Echo has seen a price drop, but it is one of the first times it’s dropped so low — and, by many indications, permanently. Moneyish reported in June that Amazon offered a one-day only discount on its original Echo smart speaker, reducing the price from its standard $179.99 MSRP, to $129.99 — a savings of $50.

This upgraded Echo comes with several distinctive stylistic features — it’s available in charcoal, heather grey, or sandstone-colored fabric, or, for an additional $20, you can get your hands on the elegant oak wood, walnut, or silver finishes (priced at $119.99).

Amazon has been actively expanding its smart home collection of products, which includes the Echo. The new collection will include Internet-enabled home security cameras and wireless smart eyeglasses which will feature Alexa built in. Previous reporting has pegged the release dates for those products as early as later this year.

But Amazon has plenty of competition in the smart speaker space. Echo will continue to face competition from rivals like the $129 Google Home unit, the $199 Bluetooth-enabled Bose SoundLink Revolve, and the upcoming Apple HomePod (set to be released in December of this year). That said, none of them are quite as inexpensive, or have the same immediate brand recognition, as the Echo.

