The burger chain is debuting two shake blends, with part of the proceeds going to GLAAD

We’ll drink to this.

With NBC set to debut the revival of hit sitcom Will & Grace on September 28, Shake Shack is celebrating the second coming of Will, Grace, Jack, and Karen, by introducing two special milkshakes at their New York and Los Angeles locations, for a limited time.

The eponymous “Will & Grace” shake is a mashup of cinnamon-marshmallow frozen custard, fudge, and whipped cream, while the effervescent “Jack & Karen” could be just the thing for the show’s 21+ fans: It features strawberry frozen custard and a splash of prosecco, topped with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles.

“The return of Will & Grace is about to get even sweeter!” Shake Shack wrote in a statement. “In anticipation of the 16-time Emmy-winning show’s revival on NBC this fall, Shake Shack is partnering with the network to create two Will & Grace-themed shakes.”

The shakes go on sale on Monday, September 18th, and will be available past the show’s premiere, all the way through October 1st. They retail for $5.99 each, with part of that going to the GLAAD organization.

“For every shake sold, Shake Shack and NBC will donate $2 to GLAAD, the world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, and support its efforts to share culture-changing LGBTQ stories,” Shake Shack announced.

Jamie Snow, a Los Angeles-based casting director for Nickelodeon and self-professed lover of the TV series, says she can’t wait to take a sip of one of these drinks. When asked if she would be making her way to one of the two LA locations where the beverages will be offered, Snow exclaimed: “Absolutely!”

If you too would like to get your hands on one of these whimsical blends, you’ll have to visit Shake Shack’s Herald Square or Upper West Side locations in New York, or its Hollywood or West Hollywood locations in LA.

Chances are, the fictional Karen Walker, portrayed by actress Megan Mullally, would be satisfied drinking one of Shake Shack’s honorary creations. After all, in a previous episode of the show, whose original run ended in 2006, Karen had a witty response when asked what kind of wine she’d prefer with dinner.

“Honey, I’d suck the alcohol out of a deodorant stick,” she retorted, “so you’re asking the wrong gal, okay?”

