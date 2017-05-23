Ikea

The lighting system will work with Apple, Google and Amazon devices

Siri, how do you say lights in Swedish?

IKEA will later this year roll out Apple Homekit integration to its new smart lighting system, according to a press release that was translated by MacRumors. “IKEA’s smart lighting range can be used with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant, which means that you can voice-control your lighting,” the budget homewares giant said, according to the tech news website.

The feature will reportedly be released this summer and fall via a software update. IKEA says that it is working on integrating the smart lights with additional tech platforms.

The Scandinavian company’s budget smart lighting system, Trådfri, was rolled out to much hype among smart home geeks. It is marketed as a plug-and-play system, meaning that you can just switch out existing bulbs without doing any hardwiring. Trådfri—“wireless in Swedish— was tested in several European markets last fall, before coming to the U.S. and U.K. last month. It allows users to control up to 10 wireless LED lightbulbs linked to a “gateway” with a custom app on their phones. The cheapest lightbulb retails for $15. A more comprehensive smart kit, which comes with two LED bulbs, a “gateway” hub and a remote control, goes for $80.

The less than $100 price tag makes Trådfri one of the cheaper alternatives in the smart lighting market. The Philips Hue system, which allows you to customize light color, sells for just less than $200. The LIFX Gen 3 wifi-bulb, which can be controlled without a gateway equivalent, is yours for around $56.

An early review of Trådfri called it “bright, efficient” and relatively cheap, but lamented that it was “too basic to recommend” because of incompatibility with third-party services like Siri and Alexa. That should change with the upcoming update.

